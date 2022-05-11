Advertisement

Grand Junction Lions Club to host 11th Annual Grand Valley Student Athlete Award Ceremony

Grand Junction Tigers Football
Grand Junction Tigers Football(kkco/kjct)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Lions Club will be hosting the upcoming 11th Annual Grand Valley Student Athlete Award Ceremony on May 17. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Warehouse 25Sixty-five.

The ceremony will honor two student athletes from each local high school for their achievements academically and athletically. Each recipient is given a certificate and the opportunity to choose a local nonprofit organization that the Lions Club will donate $250 to on the recipient’s behalf.

