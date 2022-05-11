Community Hospital earns Orthopedic Center of Excellence Designation from DNV

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Community Hospital’s Western Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and Western Colorado Spine has earned the Orthopedic Center of Excellence Designation from DNV Healthcare Accreditation Services.

According to Community Hospital, the designation recognizes the certification in at least three orthopedic service line programs based on the requirements set by DNV and guidelines of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

“This designation underscores our ability to provide consistent, high quality orthopedic care,” said Chris Thomas, President and CEO for Community Hospital. “The community can be confident that we have state-of-the-art equipment, highly trained personnel and we have a steadfast commitment to maintain our orthopedic service line at peak performance. Achieving this designation validates the hard work and dedication of our entire staff to ensure the health and safety of our patients,” added Thomas.

