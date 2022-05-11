Advertisement

Community Hospital earns Orthopedic Center of Excellence Designation from DNV

Community Hospital
Community Hospital(Natasha Lynn)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Community Hospital’s Western Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and Western Colorado Spine has earned the Orthopedic Center of Excellence Designation from DNV Healthcare Accreditation Services.

According to Community Hospital, the designation recognizes the certification in at least three orthopedic service line programs based on the requirements set by DNV and guidelines of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

“This designation underscores our ability to provide consistent, high quality orthopedic care,” said Chris Thomas, President and CEO for Community Hospital. “The community can be confident that we have state-of-the-art equipment, highly trained personnel and we have a steadfast commitment to maintain our orthopedic service line at peak performance. Achieving this designation validates the hard work and dedication of our entire staff to ensure the health and safety of our patients,” added Thomas.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
The GJFD responded to the fire early Monday morning.
Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

Latest News

Coloradans continue to feel pain at the pump as oil prices break record highs
Coloradans continue to feel pain at the pump as oil prices break record highs
City of Grand Junction will host community meeting.
City of Grand Junction invites public to community meeting
Grand Junction Tigers Football
Grand Junction Lions Club to host 11th Annual Grand Valley Student Athlete Award Ceremony
A no burn advisory is in effect due to high winds in Mesa County.
High winds and dry conditions; No Burn Advisory issued