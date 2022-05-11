Advertisement

Coloradans continue to feel pain at the pump as oil prices break record highs

By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:04 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The price at the pump continues to climb and Coloradans are feeling it in their wallets as oil prices reach an all-time high.

According to AAA, the national average price of regular unleaded gasoline broke a record high today with prices sitting at $4.37, which is 26 cents higher than a month ago.

The average price for regular gasoline in Colorado is sitting at $4.10 per gallon of regular unleaded, which is below the national average and motorists in Grand Junction are feeling the pain at the pump.

“I’m not real happy with the prices,” said Tammy Williams of Grand Junction. “If I didn’t have to get gas I probably wouldn’t.”

Williams drives for every day as an Uber driver and fills her car up at least twice a week.

“I’ve got pretty good gas mileage and pretty big tank, but it depends on how much driving you do,” said Williams.

Some states, such as California and Hawaii have already surpassed the five dollar threshold. According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded in California is $5.81 per gallon. In Hawaii $5.29.

While Colorado the price for unleaded is still below five dollars, that’s not the case for diesel fuel. AAA says the average price for diesel in Colorado is $5.38 per gallon.

Some motorists in Grand Junction said the higher prices just highlight the need to switch to alternative fuels.

“I think we all need to get into solar and electric cars, but I think we need time to get to that point,” said Tony Izett, of Grand Junction. “It’s pretty insane, especially when you have to take care of little ones and take them to doctor appointments and every other errand you have to run for them.”

To see AAA’s information on gasoline prices, please visit: https://gasprices.aaa.com

