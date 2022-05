GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction will be hosting a community meeting at Fire Station No. 6, located at 729 27 Rd. on May 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will be various city departments at the meeting informing the public about current projects and plans.

Lunch will be provided.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.