Caprock Academy announces tenth annual commencement ceremony

Two guest speakers will be in attendance
Caprock Academy focuses on classical education methodology.
Caprock Academy focuses on classical education methodology.(State Farm / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Caprock Academy, a local open-enrollment K-12 charter school, will be celebrating its tenth graduating class of seniors next Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m. The commencement ceremony will take place on the south lawn of the Caprock Academy campus at 714 24 1/2 Road.

Preston Roe, a former Latin teacher at Caprock, and Howard Butcher, a current literature teacher at Caprock will be present as guest speakers. Valedictorian Amelia Knaysi and co-Salutatorians Miranda Cook and Andrew Jorden will also be speaking.

