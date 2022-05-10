Palisade High School graduates 191 students in 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Palisade High School class of 2022 graduated today. The class of 191 graduates walked the stage at Stoker Stadium to receive their diplomas Monday. We caught up with one student to hear what she plans to do after high school.

One graduate, Yasmin Aguirre-Contreras, explained what her plans are after high school.

”I’m going to CMU to study psychology and hopefully go towards forensic pathology as a career path,” said Aguirre-Contreras.

She went on to say one of her favorite experiences from high school was participating in the organization FBLA. Which she said brought her a lot of good memories over the last four years.

