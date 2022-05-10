Advertisement

Palisade High School graduates 191 students in 2022

Palisade High School graduates
Palisade High School graduates(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:26 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Palisade High School class of 2022 graduated today. The class of 191 graduates walked the stage at Stoker Stadium to receive their diplomas Monday. We caught up with one student to hear what she plans to do after high school.

One graduate, Yasmin Aguirre-Contreras, explained what her plans are after high school.

”I’m going to CMU to study psychology and hopefully go towards forensic pathology as a career path,” said Aguirre-Contreras.

She went on to say one of her favorite experiences from high school was participating in the organization FBLA. Which she said brought her a lot of good memories over the last four years.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
The GJFD responded to the fire early Monday morning.
Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

Latest News

Air Quality good despite haze
Hazy skies seen around Mesa County
Students at Chipeta Elementary School
High School seniors return to their elementary schools ahead of graduation
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
DA determines shooter to be acting in self-defense in shooting death of Deffenbaugh
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of an assault and shooting.
MCSO responding to report of shooting on Placer Drive