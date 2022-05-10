MCSO responding to report of shooting on Placer Drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to a report of an assault and shooting at a residence on the 500 block of Placer Drive in Grand Junction.

According to MCSO, one person arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot.

Deputies contacted other people at the residence believed to be involved in the incident.

Currently, the deputies are investigating, so expect a continued law enforcement presence in the area.

We will update the article once more information becomes available.

