MCSO responding to report of shooting on Placer Drive

(WSMV)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to a report of an assault and shooting at a residence on the 500 block of Placer Drive in Grand Junction.

According to MCSO, one person arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot.

Deputies contacted other people at the residence believed to be involved in the incident.

Currently, the deputies are investigating, so expect a continued law enforcement presence in the area.

We will update the article once more information becomes available.

