Grab your bagpipes, the Third Annual Grand Valley Highland Games are coming

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Citizens of the Grand Valley can expect things to get a lot more Scottish this weekend, with the Third Annual Grand Valley Highland Games rapidly approaching. The games will be held at the Mesa County Fairgrounds on May 14, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and May 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities include caber tosses, hay bale tosses, bagpiping competitions, dancing, clan booths, and many others.

Tickets for adults range from $15-$35 each, with discounts available for veterans, seniors, and first responders. Tickets for children between 9 and 12 range between $10-$25, and children under the age of eight are free.

Tickets and the complete schedule are available here.

