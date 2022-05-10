Advertisement

Foster Appreciation Rally to celebrate foster parents

Mesa County Department of Human Services
Mesa County Department of Human Services(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - May is National Foster Care Month!

So, this upcoming Friday, May 13, the Mesa County Department of Human Services, alongside several community organizations, Ariel, WhimSpire, Project 1.27, and Kin Connect, will host a Foster Appreciation Rally, celebrating foster parents at the Sherwood Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The celebration will include games, prizes, food, and entertainment.

According to the department, in Mesa County, over 150 foster parents have opened up their homes to the children in need. Still, more foster homes are needed.

“Every child and youth deserves to have a place to call home, and people who love and support them,” said Sarah St Martin, MCDHS Foster Care Supervisor. “Our foster and kinship parents provide children and youth with love, stability, and support at a time when they need it the most. Each day, I am inspired by these amazing people who step in the gap for our children and youth in Mesa County. As the late Mr. Rogers stated, ‘Anyone who does anything to help a child is a hero to me.’

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, contact Foster Care of Mesa County at 970-248-2794.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
The GJFD responded to the fire early Monday morning.
Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

Latest News

Seventh Judicial District announces Montrose County Court vacancy
Previous festival attendees admire a scrap metal statue of Mike in Fruita, Colorado.
Don’t lose your head, the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival is far from dead
Bagpipers marching in a St. Patrick's Day parade.
Grab your bagpipes, the Third Annual Grand Valley Highland Games are coming
Gas and diesel prices continue to surge as a result of the Russo-Ukrainian War.
National average gas, diesel prices set new records— again