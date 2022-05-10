Foster Appreciation Rally to celebrate foster parents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - May is National Foster Care Month!

So, this upcoming Friday, May 13, the Mesa County Department of Human Services, alongside several community organizations, Ariel, WhimSpire, Project 1.27, and Kin Connect, will host a Foster Appreciation Rally, celebrating foster parents at the Sherwood Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The celebration will include games, prizes, food, and entertainment.

According to the department, in Mesa County, over 150 foster parents have opened up their homes to the children in need. Still, more foster homes are needed.

“Every child and youth deserves to have a place to call home, and people who love and support them,” said Sarah St Martin, MCDHS Foster Care Supervisor. “Our foster and kinship parents provide children and youth with love, stability, and support at a time when they need it the most. Each day, I am inspired by these amazing people who step in the gap for our children and youth in Mesa County. As the late Mr. Rogers stated, ‘Anyone who does anything to help a child is a hero to me.’

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, contact Foster Care of Mesa County at 970-248-2794.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.