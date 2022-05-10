Advertisement

DA determines shooter to be acting in self-defense in shooting death of Deffenbaugh

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
(Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District Attorney Dan Rubinstein has decided not to file charges against Dylan Boyle, 25, who was involved in the shooting death of Robert Deffenbaugh, 41, on March 14, 2022. The shooting occurred at the 29 Mile Apartments at 7:27 a.m.

According to the DA’s letter, Deffenbaugh approached Boyle asking for a ride to the gas station to purchase gas for his vehicle.

Boyle declined, and Deffenbaugh became agitated and proceeded to strike Boyle with a wrench, hitting him above the eye. Then Boyle retrieved “bear mace” and sprayed Deffenbaugh. At this moment, Deffenbaugh ran away, returning with a four-way tire wrench, which he threw at Boyle’s vehicle, denting it.

The letter states that Boyle retrieved his handgun from his vehicle and ordered Deffenbaugh not to approach him, but Deffenbaugh proceeded to walk toward him, and Boyle shot Deffenbaugh.

Rubinstein concluded Boyle was acting in self-defense; it was “justified as lawful self-defense” to save his own life.

