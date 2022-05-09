Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cashmere’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Cashmere!

Cashmere is a six-year-old female cat. She is sweet, friendly, calm and well behaved and loves to talk. Cashmere does well around other animals and children who are on the calmer side.

Cashmere is up to date on all of her vaccinations and is spayed.

If you are interested in adopting Bo contact 970-257-0070 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.