Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cashmere’

Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Cashmere!
Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Cashmere!
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Cashmere!

Cashmere is a six-year-old female cat. She is sweet, friendly, calm and well behaved and loves to talk. Cashmere does well around other animals and children who are on the calmer side.

Cashmere is up to date on all of her vaccinations and is spayed.

If you are interested in adopting Bo contact 970-257-0070 to schedule an appointment.

