Local group maintain horse riding trails in the Grand Valley

Local Group Maintaining Horse Riding Trails
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Mesa Back Country Horsemen Club is paving the way for horse riders.

“Well, what we are doing, we are reconstructing a previously used trail that has eroded over the years from water, snow, moisture, and just overall use,” said Michael Headlee, president of the group.

They have maintained trails in the Grand Valley for about 10-12 years, “Along with the BLM and case and point, our BLM representative is out here working right along with us and helping us to design or redesign this trail.”

On Saturday, the group gathers at Opal Hill, McInnis National Conservation Area, reconfiguring the stream. So, the water runoff is pulled into a central location and removed from the horse-riding trails.

Chris Pipkin with the Bureau of Land Management said they rely heavily on their partners, “Whether it’s the backcountry horsemen or any of our other groups and Grand Mesa Country Horsemen have been really key partners in helping us keep the trails in good shape and just being advocates for responsible recreation.”

For more information, visit gmbch.com.

