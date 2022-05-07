Advertisement

Ribbon Cutting for the Lincoln Park Stadium renovation

Ribbon Cutting for the Lincoln Park Stadium Renovation
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:27 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “We needed to kick it off with a celebration before graduation weekend, and ultimately the Alpine Bank JUCO series,” said Darren Coltrinari, JUCO director.

The 11.5 million renovations included a variety of improvements to both Stocker Stadium and Sulpizio Field, like the complete replacement of the grandstand behind the home base, with chair backs and LED lights throughout. And for the stadium’s new west side grandstands, restrooms, entrance pavilions, and upgraded audio-visual systems.

Coltrinari said these renovations would greatly benefit the student-athletes, the city, and most importantly, the community, “It enriches our brand for these student-athletes. Once they get here, they are just going to have a better experience as an athlete on the field. Our city is going to have a better experience as a fan, and they’re a partner in this, too.”

The Lincoln Park Stadium renovation was a collaborative effort.

“... With our partnerships with the city, CMU, and the school district,” added Coltrinari. “We made that happen.”

