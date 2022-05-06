Advertisement

Rocky Mountain Elementary School students learn about art

Art show at Rocky Mountain Elementary School.
Art show at Rocky Mountain Elementary School.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Usually, an art show at a school features student work; however, this art show on Thursday brought works of art to the students.

A school volunteer named Cheri Bahrke brought some pieces of art she owns from her personal collection to show the fifth-grade students at Rocky Mountain Elementary School.

“All we ever see of the artists and their art is a slide,” said Cheri. “So I said to the kids, would you like to see some real art because there’s nothing like seeing it for real and they were pretty enthusiastic about it, and so I said ok, I would bring in some of my own art and then give them an opportunity to look at real art.”

Cheri is part of the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Art Heritage Program, where volunteers are trained and then go into the classrooms to teach kids about certain artists and then do a project about that artist.

