Riverfront Trail to close next week for erosion mitigation

Erosion wearing away the riverbank near a section of the trail will be reinforced.
Erosion wearing away the riverbank near a section of the trail will be reinforced.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Construction crews for the City of Grand Junction will be temporarily closing the Riverfront Trail on May 9 and 10. The closed area will stretch from Broadway to the River City Sportsplex, but a detour route will be available.

A map of the affected areas and a detour route.
A map of the affected areas and a detour route.(City of Grand Junction)

The construction is intended to stabilize a small portion of the Colorado River’s adjacent bank, preventing erosion from damaging the trail and an adjacent gas line.

