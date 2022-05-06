Advertisement

Mavericks Magic: CMU Baseball walks it off on unforgettable night

It started with the grand opening of Bus Bergman Sports Complex...it ended with a walkoff win.
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and notable scores from Thursday, May 5th:

RMAC Baseball

CSU Pueblo 4, Colorado Mesa 5

RMAC Softball Semifinal

MSU Denver 5, Colorado Mesa 3

Varsity Baseball

Fruita Monument 10, Montrose 4

Varsity Soccer

Fruita Monument 2, Durango 1

NHL Playoffs

Nashville 1, Avalanche 2 (F/OT)

