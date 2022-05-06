Former Grand Junction Fire Captain recognized by Colorado Fallen Firefighter Foundation after almost 50 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After his death in 1973, Grand Junction Fire Captain John Bennet went unrecognized as a fallen firefighter killed in the line of duty for nearly five decades. Captain Bennet died after suffering a heart attack on duty, which was not considered a line-of-duty death at the time.

However, thanks to recent state legislative changes, Captain Bennet is officially being added to the Colorado Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Lakewood, Colorado on Saturday. He is the first and only Grand Junction firefighter to be added to the memorial. The Bennet family, GJFD Honor Guard, and a representative from the GJFD will be present.

More information about Captain Bennet and the Colorado Fallen Firefighter Foundation can be found at cofff.org/home

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.