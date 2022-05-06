Flags at half-staff to honor Colorado firefighter killed in the line of duty

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KJCT) - Public buildings flew flags at half-staff Friday to honor longtime Conejos County Fire Board member Harold Joe Cordova. Cordova was the longest serving firefighter of the Central Conejos County Fire Protection District at 83 years old.

Cordova died Sunday during a fire in Manassa, Colorado. His death has been ruled a line-of-duty death, and he is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

