Voters adopt both measures in Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District has released the results of the May 3, 2022 election with both ballot measures being adopted by voters.

Ballot measure A was seeking voter authorization to increase the fire district’s property tax mill levy. Which the district president, Lynn Ensley said is the amount of tax people living in the district pay for fire protection. The ballot measure would make it so everybody living in the district would pay the same amount of tax. Currently, where you lived within the district determined how much you paid in taxes. The measure passed with 53 percent of the vote.

“The people in the Redlands are going to have a lower tax rate and the rest of the district will have a slightly higher tax rate,” said Ensley. “We’re basically revenue neutral on this, so in the long run the same amount of money is going to the grand junction fire department for services.”

Ballot measure B was seeking voter authorization to dissolve the Redlands sub district. According to Ensley, the sub district was originally created to be able to build the Redlands fire station number five. But now the sub district has become obsolete. The measure passed with 72 percent of the vote.

“The sub district really no longer served any purpose,” said Ensley. “Everybody is receiving good service from the fire department, so all that did was take away a level of government that was no longer needed.”

Ensley said that with the Redlands sub district being eliminated, there will be no reduction in fire protection coverage. The community will still have the same level of protection it currently has.

The Redlands sub district will remain in place until Jan. 1, 2023. The new tax rate will also take effect Jan. 1, 2023

