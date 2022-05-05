Grand Valley Bike Month kicks off

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Bike Month spring edition is officially underway and today cyclists across the city celebrated with Bike to Work Day.

Mesa County is encouraging everyone to ditch the car keys for a bicycle throughout May as they commute to work, ride for fun or just overall transportation. The county says biking offers a variety of benefits, including better heart health, better mood, cleaner air and consuming less gasoline.

As part of Bike to Work Day, several businesses offered specials and other discounts just for coming in with your bike rather than your car. One participating business was Octopus Coffee on Horizon Drive.

“What I like about biking is you get to eat more pastries,” said Alexis Bauer, president of Octopus Coffee. “If you bike, it’s all about my burn your couch motto. The more sitting down you do, the less you get to eat and the more you move towards salads. There’s nothing wrong with salads, but it’s not as exciting as cinnamon rolls with the frosting.”

Bauer herself is an avid cyclist and loves how bike friendly the Grand Junction community is.

“It’s a little adventure,” said Bauer. “I’m always trying to make my life a little more interesting. I say if you bike to work, you start your day with a party and you end your day with a party. Guaranteed.”

Throughout the month there will be different events to celebrate biking.

For a full list of upcoming events, please visit: healthymesacounty.org/bike-month.

