GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The flu activity in Mesa County remains low throughout the 2021-2022 flu season, which begins in early October and ends in late May.

The Mesa County Public Health states that low flu activity can be credited to social distancing and mask-wearing.

“Since both viruses are spread through respiratory droplets, the measures also helped stop the spread of flu,” said Jeremy Lozano, Regional Epidemiologist for Mesa County.

Only 11 hospitalizations were recorded in the county during the 2021-2022 season, while statewide, 840 with no reported deaths.

According to MCPH, the flu activity is expected to increase due to the more relaxed COVID-19 measures.

It is recommended the public, six months and older, get the annual flu vaccine.

For more information, visit health.mesacounty.us.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.