Colorado Fallen Firefighters Memorial adds Grand Junction firefighter

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors those individuals who have died in the line of duty protecting Coloradans.

This year 16 firefighters will be added to the memorial wall, which will include John F. Bennett, a Grand Junction firefighter.

The memorial will be at Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy. Lakewood, CO 80226 on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.