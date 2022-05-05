Clifton Elementary students receive free vision care

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley kids in rural areas now have access to better eye care thanks to workers from the Adventure and Academy Rural Kids Program who visited Clifton Elementary last week. Eye exams and glasses were provided by a licensed optometrist.

The program is partnered with former Denver Broncos player Von Miller’s foundation, Von’s Vision.

Miller’s program was established in 2012 and has spent the last ten years providing free vision care to low-income kids across the state, but is best known for hosting Von’s Vision Day and Von Miller’s Back to School Vision Day. The events are meant for low-income kids in the Denver area who otherwise wouldn’t have access to vision care.

During the two day event, kids receive eye exams, free glasses, and a chance to meet Von Miller himself when they pick up their glasses.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.