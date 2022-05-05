Breaking: SWAT raid on Dawn Drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department SWAT team has been deployed to arrest a resident on the 2900 block of Dawn Drive. The suspect’s name has not been released, and he is wanted for multiple felonies. Tear gas, explosive charges, and an armored SWAT vehicle were present, along with roughly a dozen officers.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

The suspect’s door was blown open using explosives before the house was flooded with tear gas. SWAT also utilized a remote-controlled drone for recon. He is in custody.

