Backpacks filled with fun summer activities for children

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Soon schools across the Grand Valley will be headed to summer break and for many kids that means a lot of fun activities such as sports and jus having fun with friends. But there are many children who may not have the means for many things.

The Mesa County Workforce Center put together more than 1,200 backpacks that are filled with different learning activities and things such as beach towels, sunglasses, sunscreen and other summer fun activities for children in need.

“We started the summer backpack program for kids to be able to have a lot of different summer activities they could do,” said Curtis Englehart, Mesa County Workforce Center director. “It’s got a bunch of stuff in there, where they wouldn’t necessarily be able to get those on their own. We’re able to get that to them quickly and it’s a really great quality backpack as well that they can use going into the next school year.”

Englehart says the workforce center organizes backpack programs throughout the year but this was the first one that has specifically been geared toward the summer.

“We’ve gotten great feedback on these and that’s why we wanted to do a summer backpack program,” said Englehart. “The feedback we’ve received in the past has always been very positive and people have been very thankful for what they’ve been able to receive through this.”

The backpacks will go to kids who are part of the center’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANIF) program, as well as the Childcare Assistance and the Child Welfare programs.

“We’re really trying to be proactive in making sure we’re getting kids within the valley, what they need to really be able to prepare them with some fun activities and just a really fun and safe summer,” said Englehart. “That’s really what we’re doing here and we’re really proud of that.”

