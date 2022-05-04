Advertisement

Lincoln Park Stadium ribbon-cutting celebration this Friday

The entrance to Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction, Colo.
The entrance to Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction, Colo.
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:02 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting celebration for the major renovation of Lincoln Park Stadium Complex that will be held on the second ADA, Open Air Level on Friday, May 6 at 11 a.m.

The City of Grand Junction states the stadium’s renovations include complete replacement of grandstands behind home plate and along the third baseline at Suplizio Field, new LED lights, west grandstands at Stocker Stadium, and entrance pavilions, and IT and AV upgrades throughout the facility.

Junior College World Series, Colorado Mesa University, Mesa County Valley School District 51, and the City of Grand Junction funded the $11.5 million project.

