Grand Junction locals attend rally in support of Roe v. Wade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local activists and political leaders responded to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade yesterday by making their voices heard at the old Mesa County courthouse on Rood Avenue. The protest was largely uneventful and short-lived, lasting roughly 45 minutes. The protest included about 50 people at its peak, making it unusually small in comparison to the typically well-attended annual Women’s March, which has seen attendance in the hundreds.

Governor Jared Polis stated that abortion would remain legal in Colorado for the foreseeable future, and that the state will remain a refuge where individual rights are respected and people can live, work, and raise a family on their own terms.

The 1973 decision to legalize abortion nationally is still in effect for the time being, and no rulings have been made.

