Duran Duran, Dolly Parton among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
(Gray News) - It looks like Dolly Parton is getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after all.
The star, known best for being a country icon, has been listed among the 2022 inductees. After earlier saying she didn’t want to be inducted, she recently decided she was OK with the honor.
There are also a fair amount of stars from the MTV era of the ’80s in this year’s group, including Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Eurythmics.
Eminem, a rapper, was inducted in his first year of eligibility.
This year’s inductees are:
Performers
- Pat Benatar
- Duran Duran
- Eminem, Eurythmics
- Dolly Parton
- Lionel Richie
- Carly Simon
Music Excellence Award
- Judas Priest
- Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
Early Influence Award
- Elizabeth Cotten
- Harry Belafonte
Ahmet Ertegun Award
- Allen Gruman
- Jimmy Iovine
- Sylvia Robinson
The rock hall said artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction to be eligible.
For the first time in its 37-year history, six female performers will be inducted into the rock hall.
The induction ceremony will happen Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
