Colorado house passes bill to eliminate lead from drinking water in schools

Sirota’s Clean Water in Schools Bill Passes House.
Sirota’s Clean Water in Schools Bill Passes House.(Pixabay)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed legislation to eliminate lead from drinking water in schools and child care centers. The vote was 43-19.

HB22-1358 is sponsored by Colorado Representative Emily Sirota (D), who believes every child should be provided with safe drinking water.

“We’re taking bold action to test for lead, replace fixtures, and install the necessary equipment to ensure drinking water is safe wherever children are cared for,” said Rep. Sirota.

According to the Colorado House of Democrats, lead-contaminated water can have negative health impacts, including memory loss, fatigue, and challenges in learning.

The bill would provide resources to school districts and child care facilities, about $18 million, to test for lead, install filters, and clean water devices, like faucet filters or bottle filling stations.

Schools in Colorado do not test for lead, and samples that have been taken found high levels of lead in the drinking water.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

