Coloradans encouraged to prepare for wildfire

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and Colorado has seen record-setting fires due to the extreme weather and drought for the last two years. So, Colorado State Forest Service wants to make sure the public prepares their homes and communities for wildfires.

According to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, they anticipate above-average temperatures from now into June, especially in the eastern portions of the state.

“Wildfire season is a thing of the past – it is a year-round battle. Colorado’s core fire season is now an average of 78 days longer than it was in the ‘70s,” said DFPC Director Mike Morgan. “We are calling on those that live, work and play in Colorado to help reduce the impact of wildfires by being vigilant, respecting fire restrictions when they are in place and doing your part to protect your property from wildfire.”

Here are a few steps CSFS recommends community members take to lower wildfire risk:

Rake and remove pine needles and dry leaves five feet from the house, porch, shed, play structure, roof, gutters, and under the deck.

Sweep porch and deck clean of any burnable plant material.

Move firewood piles at least 30 feet from the house.

Transfer items under decks or porches to a storage area.

Cover exposed eave of attic vents with 1/8-inch mesh screening.

Make sure home and address signs are visible.

Contact the local Office of Emergency Management to register for emergency notifications and encourage friends, family, and neighbors to do the same.

Discuss and confirm an alternative path out of the neighborhood.

And if outdoors, CSFS suggests:

Ensuring the chains to the trailer are not dragging, the vehicle is equipped with a spark arrester and do not park in tall, dry grass.

If you’re a smoker, smoke in the car and dispose of the cigarette properly.

Clearing vegetation away from the area for campfires or grills.

Make sure to have the proper tools to extinguish a campfire, including a bucket, water and shovel.

Always keep the fire small and never unattended.

For more information, visit csfs.colostate.edu.

