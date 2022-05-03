Advertisement

Mesa County selected for National Association of Counties collaboration program

Big changes are coming to Mesa County's justice system.
Big changes are coming to Mesa County's justice system.(Pexels)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County has been selected to join nine other counties to take part in the County Courts and Justice Leaders Initiative, a program meant to support county and criminal justice development. The program will provide substantial support to the Mesa County justice system in the form of ongoing one-on-one technical assistance, enhanced inter-agency communication, and an opportunity showcase results on a national level.

The Mesa County team will focus on closing holes and encouraging collaboration and improvement within the county’s criminal justice and mental health systems. If successful, the team claims that they will reduce the amount of mentally ill and substance abusing people in prison, placing an increased emphasis on treatment and rehabilitation over punishment. The team also intends to reduce county’s dependence on incarceration, and hopes to build a more trusting relationship with the denizens of Mesa County.

“Mesa County has been at the forefront of bond reform and effective pre-trial supervision preventing individuals from lingering in jail when they can be safely supervised in the community,” said Lance Philip Timbreza, 21st Judicial District Judge. “This is a unique opportunity to work collaboratively with law enforcement, the court system, our commissioners, local agencies, and local providers to continue to expand services in Mesa County to address underlying mental health and substance abuse problems.” Timbreza also said that the program will help keep people who need treatment over a jail cell from reoffending.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
Family rescued from Escalante Creek
Stranded visiting family rescued after truck swept away by Escalante Creek
Junteenth is now a recognized state holiday.
Colorado establishes Juneteenth as its 11th official state holiday
Colorado House bans forever chemicals in some products
Colorado House of Representatives passes bill banning ‘forever chemicals’ from many consumer products
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified

Latest News

The Fruita DMV is temporarily changing its hours.
Fruita Motor Vehicle Office reopened Tuesday with new hours
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Bo.
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bo’