Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified

Mesa County Coroner’s Office has also confirmed the cause of death
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 67-year-old man died yesterday during an ascent of Independence Monument in Colorado National Monument. The deceased has now been identified as Andrew Whiteside, a resident of Lutherville Timonium, Maryland.

The cause of death has been confirmed to be multiple blunt force injuries. No foul play is suspected.

