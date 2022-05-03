Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bo’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Bo!

Bo is two-year-old Pitbull and Black Lab mix. He is playful and loves affection. Bo even knows a few tricks such as sit, shake, and lay down. Bo does well with other animals and is good around children.

Bo is neutered and up to date on all of his vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Bo contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

