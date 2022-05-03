Advertisement

Governor Polis declares May to be Colorado Fitness Month

Many Coloradans already have a strong link to physical fitness because of the culture of...
Many Coloradans already have a strong link to physical fitness because of the culture of outdoor recrea(Pexels)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With warming weather and a culture of outdoor recreation, it likely comes as no surprise that Colorado now has an official fitness month. Governor Jared Polis signed the proclamation on Tuesday, making May Colorado’s fitness month as well as mental health awareness month.

Polis cited the difficult conditions many Coloradans were forced to adapt to during the worst of the pandemic as a primary motivator, as well as Colorado’s status as one of the healthiest states in the United States. Mental health benefits and equal access to fitness, whether at a gym, a trail, or at home, are also motivations behind the proclamation.

