Fruita Motor Vehicle Office reopened Tuesday with new hours

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Motor Vehicle Office is reopening as part of a two week trial period to determine the amount of service needed in Fruita. The office will be open five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the trial period will last from May 2 through May 15.

Normal operations will resume shortly after, on May 19.

