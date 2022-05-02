Advertisement

Western Colorado Hero Classic Golf Tournament raising funds for veterans in the Grand Valley

Western Colorado Hero Classic Golf Tournament
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A golf tournament that focuses on helping our veterans in Mesa County is looking for golfers!

Coloramo Federal Credit Union will be hosting the Western Colorado Hero Classic Golf Tournament on May 13 at the Redlands Mesa Golf Course.

This tournament provides a way for the community to give back to the first responders and veterans.

Funds raised through the game will benefit veterans living at the Community Living Center, and donations collected will help the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program.

“I encourage people to attend the not only because it’s golf and everybody loves to golf, and the Redlands golf course is absolutely beautiful,” said Senior Vice President Leora Ruzin. “It’s a way to network and connect with other people in the community who care about our veterans and our first responders and a way to bring the community together.”

Registration is available here.

