Advertisement

St. Mary’s Medical Center’s Infection Prevention Team wins award

The team’s unique position allowed for a fast and effective response to the Coronavirus
The team allowed St. Mary's to act much faster than other hospitals.
The team allowed St. Mary's to act much faster than other hospitals.(Pixabay)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While the American healthcare system strained under the weight of the Coronavirus, Erin Minnerath, Tiffany Martens, and Angie Silva worked hard to keep St. Mary’s staff and resources intact by applying resources and infrastructure originally meant for the study of extremely dangerous diseases to the novel coronavirus.

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology awarded the team the 2022 Heroes of Infection Prevention Award early Monday morning.

Minnerath, infection prevention manager and overseer of the Special Pathogens Assessment program, said, “We were uniquely prepared because of the work we had recently done before the pandemic to prepare for a high consequence infectious disease like Ebola.” The medical infrastructure and staff originally in place for studying Ebola allowed the team to easily refocus on the novel Coronavirus, giving them a substantial advantage.

After preparing and training their colleagues at St. Mary’s, the team expanded their scope to seven other facilities on the Western Slope and the Denver metro area.

“This recognition honors the importance and dedication of the work we do for the well-being of our patients and community,” said Michelle Shiao, Chief Nursing Officer. “We are fortunate to have such a team of innovators who continue leading the charge with this critical work.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viva El Vino 2022
Viva El Vino returns to Grand Junction
International Festival to raise cultural awareness.
International Festival raising cultural awareness in the valley
Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates 125th anniversary with Copper Club Brewing Co.
Copper Club Brewing Co. celebrates Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s 125th anniversary
Lawsuit against Paul Jones
Woman talks about moving forward after lawsuit
Police pull suspect over
Grand Junction woman’s stolen car returned after following suspect

Latest News

Family rescued from Escalante Creek
Stranded visiting family rescued after truck swept away by Escalante Creek
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
2022 Western Colorado Hero Classic Golf Tournament
Western Colorado Hero Classic Golf Tournament raising funds for veterans in the Grand Valley
2022 ShareFestival Weekend
ShareFest volunteers provide helping hand to community