ShareFest volunteers provide helping hand to community

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - ShareFest is an annual weekend where volunteers help hundreds of elderly and people with disabilities with tasks around their homes.

“So today, this lady just wanted her leaves raked and I kind of probed her a little when I called her,” said Mike Andrejczuk, volunteer. “I was like ‘is there anything else you need done’ she said ‘no, no’ she was firm on that.”

Roberta Gessell said prior to hearing about ShareFest, she was the one raking the yard, “Because my husband passed away about three years ago. So, the first time I did it myself, but then I saw ShareFest on TV, so last year I had them do it.”

That’s what ShareFest is all about helping people with yard work, including raking leaves, cleaning out gutters, and much more.

“As we are serving people who literally can’t do this stuff,” added Pastor Matt Hayden. “That may be disabled who may have just lost a husband who used to do all the stuff and know they are a widow, and they can’t do it. It gives us tremendous joy to be Jesus’ hands and feet to these people who are in need.”

This year’s ShareFest worked on over 200 projects with over 1000 volunteers.

Pastor Hayden expressed that ShareFest is all about love,” I feel like Jesus said the greatest commandments are to love God and to love people, and that is what we want to do as we demonstrate Jesus’ love at Share Fest.”

Vicki McGee, the ShareFest coordinator, wants the community members to start helping one another.

“If this lady has neighbors, we start watching out for each other, and you know if you have an elderly person in your neighborhood. Just give them a hand, see if they need something. People get lonely.”

