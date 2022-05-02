Advertisement

Protect the flock: Montrose County Fair moves to alternative format for poultry show amid bird flu concerns

Risk remains low for humans, but our flocks of feathered friends aren’t so fortunate
Bird flu is highly contagious among bird populations, but not human.(Tobin Jones / AMISOM Photo)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - In an effort to prevent further infections of bird flu and protect farmer’s flocks, the Montrose County Fair has decided to cancel the in-person poultry show.

As an alternative, junior poultry show members who want to finish their projects will be able to complete a poster board for judging. If the board is deemed complete, the member will be able to receive funds from the Montrose County Fair Board and the Stockmen’s Buyers Club instead of a livestock sale.

The Center for Disease Control still maintains that the risk level for the human attendees remains low, but infections via the inhalation or ingestion of feces, saliva, mucous, or feathers is still possible. Hand washing and staying away from potentially infected populations is the best way to avoid infection.

