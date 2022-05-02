Advertisement

LongHorn employee celebrates 1 million steaks grilled

Gayle Dudley was named “grill master legend” after grilling 1 million steaks and was honored...
Gayle Dudley was named “grill master legend” after grilling 1 million steaks and was honored with a surprise ceremony where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.(KZWARD Photography via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Talk about a job “well done.”

Gayle Dudley, an employee at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Georgia, just reached a huge milestone – she’s grilled a whopping 1 million steaks.

Dudley has been cooking at the LongHorn location in Columbus for 20 years.

She was named “grill master legend” after hitting the seven-digit landmark and was honored with a surprise ceremony where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.

LongHorn’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, said Dudley is one of only 14 workers to ever surpass grilling 1 million steaks.

