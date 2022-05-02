Fruita Monument Students receive Congressional recognition

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) -The Fruita Monument High School Prostart culinary team took first place at the state competition in Denver back in March and as they are getting closer to the national competition in Washington D.C. this weekend, they received Congressional recognition for their achievements.

Rep. Lauren Boebert paid a visit to Fruita Monument High School today to award special Congressional recognition certificates to the four young women on the team along with their teacher.

“These young girls are on their way to D.C. to compete in the national finals and just getting this far is truly an accomplishment here in fruita Colorado,” said Boebert. “And so I wanted to come out and honor them and recognize them.”

As part of the competition, the team plans and prepares for months a three-piece meal for a panel of judges. They have an hour to complete the meal.

“We know a lot of work goes into that, that competitive food preparation is high stress, and for them to thrive in that environment,” said principle Todd McClaskey. “We’re just super proud of them and glad that they get to go to Washington D.C, have that experience and go compete and represent Fruita Monument High School.

The culinary team only learned about Rep.Boebert wanting to come to Fruita less than a week ago. The girls and their instructor were all in disbelief.

“I was so shocked that I couldn’t believe it,” said Cheryl Tennant, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher. “I just thought, I got to go tell somebody, I’ve got to go tell somebody.”

Tennant has taught the course for the last 11 years. Now at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, she’s retiring.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to have taught here for 11 years,” said Tennant. “I really hope that we can find a teacher that will carry this program on for the students in the future because this is a school to career program.”

There culinary team heads to Washington D.C. Thursday, May 5, with the competition on May 6-7.

“I’m just so excited for these girls and so many other students that are here at Fruita Monument High School,” said Boebert. “A lot of times our rural communities are overlooked, they’re overshadowed by these urban communities and schools that get recognized on a regular basis because they have just so many more resources than we have in these rural areas. So to highlight that and really show the rest of the district, the rest of the state and now even the rest of the people in the Halls of Congress how excellent our students are in these rural communities is something very special.”

