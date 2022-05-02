Advertisement

Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument(Paul Hermans / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - A weekend of recreation turned tragic on Saturday after a 67-year-old man fell while climbing Independence Monument. Rescue crews hiked miles and ascended the rockface to retrieve the injured climber, but he has succumbed to his injuries.

The cause and manner of death has not be officially determined by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office, nor has the identity of the deceased climber been released.

