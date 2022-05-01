Advertisement

Copper Club Brewing Co. celebrates Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s 125th anniversary

Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:47 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local brewing company teamed up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to perform service projects around one of their national parks.

Copper Club Brewing Co. brought a crew out to the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park to celebrate the 125th anniversary of CPW.

The volunteers worked on several service projects around the park, including trash and fishing line pick up and spreading mulch around a playground.

”This is Colorado parks and wildlife 125th university, so throughout the year 2022,” said Deputy Regional Manager Jacob Brey. “We are doing different activities, different partnerships with the communities to celebrate our 125 years.”

Copper Club released a collaboration beer, the “Prickly Pear Pale Ale.”

CPW has partnered with 18 Colorado-owned beverage companies to produce products that highlight and celebrate Colorado and the outdoors.

