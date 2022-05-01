Advertisement

14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say

Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old brother.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOKOMO, Ind. (Gray News) – Police in Indiana have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the death of the boy’s 17-year-old brother.

Police with the Kokomo Police Department said in a release they responded on April 30 to the report of someone who had been shot.

When they arrived, they said they found the 17-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told officers his 14-year-old brother had shot him and ran from the area.

The 17-year-old was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis where police say he died from his injuries.

Police located the 14-year-old about a mile from the scene where they took him into custody.

He was taken to the Kinsey Youth Center and booked for murder.

A judge can determine if children as young as 12 should be tried as adults for murder, according to Indiana law.

Teens ages 16 or 17 who are accused of murder are automatically tried as adults.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pull suspect over
Grand Junction woman’s stolen car returned after following suspect
Lawsuit against Paul Jones
Woman talks about moving forward after lawsuit
Motorists can expect delays until September.
Construction on U.S. 50 and U.S. 550 to begin in May
Viva El Vino 2022
Viva El Vino returns to Grand Junction
A report by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation finds that violent crime is down while drug...
Five drug-related searches conducted Wednesday in Grand Junction and Whitewater

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors...
Robert Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame