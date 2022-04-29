Advertisement

Woodgate Road realignment to resume after months-long pause

Construction begins again on Woodgate Road.
Construction begins again on Woodgate Road.(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - After being forced to halt construction in order to relocate several communication cabinets via a third-party utility company, City of Montrose contractors will resume construction linking Woodgate Road to East Oak Grove Road during the week of May 2. The intention is to eliminate a common traffic bottleneck on Townsend Avenue. Crews plan to close additional areas for through traffic in nearby residential areas, and the City asks that drivers respect closed roadways and not use them as detours.

A map of the affected area, provided by the City of Montrose.
A map of the affected area, provided by the City of Montrose.(City of Montrose | City of Montrose)

The new roadway will also include new storm drain infrastructure, and work is expected to finish in July of 2022. For curious citizens wanting to know more, further information about the City of Montrose’s projects can be found here.

