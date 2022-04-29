Woman talks about moving forward after lawsuit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -One of the plaintiffs in the civil case the against Grand Junction doctor, accused of using his own sperm instead of donor sperm impregnate women, is sharing her story after winning the lawsuit.

Maia Emmons-Boring said the whole thing started when she took a DNA test from Ancestry.com. Shortly after she was contacted by another woman who it would turn out was her half-sibling. But that wasn’t the only half-sibling she would find.

“So it was about three weeks later, I think the exact date was January 24th is when I finally put all the puzzle pieces together,” said Emmons-Boring.

Growing up, she said she had no idea the man who raised her, the man she called dad wasn’t her biological father. It wasn’t until she took the test to learn about her genetic history that she found out. And talking with other half-siblings she found, things started to come together.

“After talking with the five half-siblings at the time who are on the consumer DNA websites, I learned how to build out these mirror trees which is basically taking your relatives, in this case on your paternal side, and building a backwards family tree,” said Emmons-Boring. “And it all met with Dr. Jones. and so that’s how i figured it out.”

Emmons-Boring said she made contact with Jones through attorneys via a letter in April 2019, but he made no response or any acknowledgement of having got the letter.

“All we originally wanted was for him to admit what he did and for health history, the family history,” said Emmons-Boring. “So that’s when the lawsuit was filed the end of October 2019. That’s because he wouldn’t give us anything that we had asked for.”

Not knowing her genetic health history has troubled Emmons-Boring.

“I don’t feel people understand how hard it is to not know half of your genetic family,” said Emmons-Boring. “I don’t think that a lot of people that aren’t in our shoes understand that. I know I didn’t understand it before all of this happened. I didn’t see the big deal in it. So I really want people to understand that it’s important to those of us that don’t have it. You don’t realize you miss it until you don’t have it.”

Jones had renewed his medical license around his 80th birthday in 2019. But shortly after the lawsuit was filed at the end of October that year, he surrendered the license and was no longer permitted to practice medicine.

Then April 2022, the civil case against Jones was in court. The jury listened to testimony for more than a week before deliberating.

That was probably worse than testifying, the waiting for a verdict,” said Emmons-Boring. “That was harder, a lot of anxiety.”

She got the call that the jury had reached a verdict and she immediately went to the Mesa County Justice Center.

“So we sat in the courtroom and all of us were on one bench and I remember I was holding my parents hands, my mom and my dad’s hands as the verdict was read,” said Emmons-Boring. “And it was just this huge relief when we heard that the jury sided for us on every single thing.”

The jury had sided with the plaintiffs, awarding them $8.7m.

Now that the lawsuit is over, Emmons-Boring is looking forward to moving on and helping other people who may be the victims of fertility fraud.

“I’m already working with Rep. Kerry Tipper and a donor concieved council to pass a bill actually in Colorado, it’s for the protection of donor concieved people,” said Emmons-Boring. “The donor would have to agree to give information regarding their health, their full name and agree to update it as things change. And then the biggest thing I think, it would give the donor concieved person all that information when they turned 18, if they request it.”

Emmons-Boring is referring to SB 22 224. Which was introduced to the senate April, 22.

To find more information about the bill, visit: https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb22-224

