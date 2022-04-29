Advertisement

Two local organizations receive checks to assist grand valley youth

Elevate Kids presents checks to organizations.
Elevate Kids presents checks to organizations.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local non-profit, Elevate Kids, donated over $10,000 to local organizations that aim to help children in the Grand Valley.

Elevate Kids presented two checks to Kids Aid and Intermountain Adventist Academy worth $7,000 each on Friday.

The funds were raised at the Kids Fun Run hosted by Elevate Kids from the registration fees of the 253 participants and leftover sponsors’ money.

Doug and Melinda McCaw with Elevate Kids said they’re passionate about helping the youth in Mesa County and those organizations with the same goal.

“Kids Aid and Intermountain Adventist Academy are dear to our hearts,” stated Doug. “They have been the two charities we have supported throughout this entire project.”

Those who would like to get involved with Elevate Kids can reach them at elevatekids.org.

