Safer Streets Act passes Colorado House

The sponsors of the Safer Streets Act state that the act would make Colorado safer on a local...
The sponsors of the Safer Streets Act state that the act would make Colorado safer on a local level.(Public Domain Pictures)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado House of Representatives passed the Safer Streets Act on Friday morning by a vote of 40-22. Sponsored by Rep. Naquetta Ricks, D-Aurora, and Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, the act would create a $10.3 million grant program meant for funding crime reduction on a local level. Tipper states that the bill is evidence-based, and she hopes that the bill will reduce crime statewide and encourage safer neighborhoods. “No matter your zip code, you deserve to feel safe,” Tipper said.

Local governments can access the funding by applying for grants intended to make physical improvements to neighborhood design that improve lighting, direct foot traffic, increase visibility through better lighting, and remove graffiti and trash.

“With proven crime prevention and reduction strategies, we can create safer Colorado neighborhoods,” said Ricks. The bill would use the research-based Crime Prevention through Environmental Design principles to lower crime rate, increase safety, and increase local quality of life.

The full version of the act can be found here.

