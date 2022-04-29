Advertisement

Diesel prices reach new all-time high, according to GasBuddy

Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the sign at this Flying J Truck Stop advertises in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - GasBuddy, a tech company that provides real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations, reports diesel prices have reached a new national average of $5.16 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, diesel prices are now $1 per gallon higher than gasoline prices, beating out the previous record set in Nov. 2008 of a 98 cents difference.

“While gasoline prices get much of the attention, diesel, which broadly is the fuel that moves the economy, has quietly surpassed its recent record high as distillate inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, have plummeted to their lowest level in years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Should distillate inventories fall another five million barrels, which is less than five percent, they will be at their lowest level in nearly 20 years, compounding the problem. There’s no quick solution as the economy has seen a robust turn around, made worse by Russia’s war on Ukraine as the West fences off Russia’s oil.”

The recent spike in diesel and gasoline prices can be attributed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which ultimately led the United States to impose sanctions on Russian energy and the rising consumer demand for goods.

GasBuddy states the northeastern part of the United States will be the most affected due to COVID-19 shutdowns and a 2019 fire at Philadelphia Energy Solutions, causing the loss of nearly half a million barrels in refining capacity.

