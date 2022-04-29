Construction on U.S. 50 and U.S. 550 to begin in May

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Starting on May 15, residents and travelers in the Montrose and Olathe area can expect longer travel times on U.S. Highway 50 due to the construction of new rumble strips, delineators, bridge joints, pavement markings, and a new median area inlet.

Closures will extend from the southern edge of Montrose to just south of Olathe. (Colorado Department of Transportation)

No lanes will be closed during daytime hours, but nighttime travelers can expect alternating lane closures with a maximum fifteen minute delay. Two lanes for each travel direction and turn lanes will remain open during the daytime, and loads wider than 12 feet will be restricted in the work zone from Sunday to Thursday from 7p.m. to 7 a.m.

A virtual outreach meeting will be hosted from 5-6 p.m. on May 3 for individuals who want to learn more about traffic impacts and the work being done. This meeting can be found at this link.

Construction is expected to take until late September.

